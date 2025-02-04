Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation's stock opened at ₹279.15 and closed at ₹283.90, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹282.75 and a low of ₹272.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹280,552.70 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹366.20 and above its 52-week low of ₹257.75. A total of 360,245 shares were traded on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Power Grid share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at ₹282.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹277.37 and ₹291.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹277.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 291.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the volume of Power Grid traded has surged by 73.98% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹282.65, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.44%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid touched a high of 282.4 & a low of 278.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 281.58 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.58
|Support 1
|279.33
|Resistance 2
|285.12
|Support 2
|276.62
|Resistance 3
|287.83
|Support 3
|275.08
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹282.75 & ₹272.30 yesterday to end at ₹282.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend