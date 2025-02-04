Hello User
Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:21 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 283.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.45 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation's stock opened at 279.15 and closed at 283.90, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 282.75 and a low of 272.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of 280,552.70 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 366.20 and above its 52-week low of 257.75. A total of 360,245 shares were traded on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid Short Term and Long Term Trends

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Power Grid share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

04 Feb 2025, 12:15 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹282.45, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹283.90

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at 282.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 277.37 and 291.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 277.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 291.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 73.98% higher than yesterday

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the volume of Power Grid traded has surged by 73.98% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 282.65, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.44%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.

04 Feb 2025, 11:37 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid touched a high of 282.4 & a low of 278.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 281.58 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.58Support 1279.33
Resistance 2285.12Support 2276.62
Resistance 3287.83Support 3275.08
04 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹283.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 282.75 & 272.30 yesterday to end at 282.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

