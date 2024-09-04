Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹335.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹335.35. The stock reached a high of ₹337.95 and a low of ₹334. With a market capitalization of ₹311,198.2 crore, it has a 52-week high of ₹362.3 and a low of ₹188.18. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 125,685 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with higher open interest in Power Grid indicates the possibility of price declines in the coming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at ₹333.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹333.28 and ₹337.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹333.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 337.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.31%, currently trading at ₹333.55. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have appreciated by 74.71%, reaching ₹333.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, climbing to 25,279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.21%
|3 Months
|-1.27%
|6 Months
|13.44%
|YTD
|41.08%
|1 Year
|74.71%
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.08
|Support 1
|333.28
|Resistance 2
|339.42
|Support 2
|331.82
|Resistance 3
|340.88
|Support 3
|329.48
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 4.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹337.95 & ₹334 yesterday to end at ₹334.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.