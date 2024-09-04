Hello User
Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 334.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.35 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 335.6 and closed slightly lower at 335.35. The stock reached a high of 337.95 and a low of 334. With a market capitalization of 311,198.2 crore, it has a 52-week high of 362.3 and a low of 188.18. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 125,685 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:43 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.49%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with higher open interest in Power Grid indicates the possibility of price declines in the coming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:32 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹333.35, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹334.6

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at 333.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 333.28 and 337.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 333.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 337.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:18 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.31%, currently trading at 333.55. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have appreciated by 74.71%, reaching 333.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, climbing to 25,279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.21%
3 Months-1.27%
6 Months13.44%
YTD41.08%
1 Year74.71%
04 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.08Support 1333.28
Resistance 2339.42Support 2331.82
Resistance 3340.88Support 3329.48
04 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 4.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 217.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4556
    Buy6667
    Hold2221
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell1112
04 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11196 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹335.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 337.95 & 334 yesterday to end at 334.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.