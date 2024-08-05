Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.08%
|3 Months
|5.14%
|6 Months
|29.29%
|YTD
|51.03%
|1 Year
|92.07%
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|361.63
|Support 1
|354.58
|Resistance 2
|364.87
|Support 2
|350.77
|Resistance 3
|368.68
|Support 3
|347.53
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 7.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1318 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹361.05 & ₹354.05 yesterday to end at ₹358. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend