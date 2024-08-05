Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 361.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 358 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.08%
3 Months5.14%
6 Months29.29%
YTD51.03%
1 Year92.07%
05 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1361.63Support 1354.58
Resistance 2364.87Support 2350.77
Resistance 3368.68Support 3347.53
05 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 331.0, 7.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 217.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5666
    Buy6665
    Hold2002
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell1221
05 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15077 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1318 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹361.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 361.05 & 354.05 yesterday to end at 358. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

