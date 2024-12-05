Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 05 Dec 2024, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 329.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 329.35 and closed slightly higher at 329.75. The stock reached a high of 331.10 and a low of 321.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 302,316.1 crore, Power Grid's shares have seen significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of 366.20 and a low of 211.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 793,485 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1330.5Support 1320.35
Resistance 2335.95Support 2315.65
Resistance 3340.65Support 3310.2
05 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 10.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 232.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 426.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7744
    Buy6656
    Hold2232
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell1111
05 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17709 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 793 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹329.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 331.1 & 321.25 yesterday to end at 325. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.