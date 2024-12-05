Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹329.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹329.75. The stock reached a high of ₹331.10 and a low of ₹321.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹302,316.1 crore, Power Grid's shares have seen significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹366.20 and a low of ₹211.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 793,485 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|330.5
|Support 1
|320.35
|Resistance 2
|335.95
|Support 2
|315.65
|Resistance 3
|340.65
|Support 3
|310.2
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 10.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹232.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹426.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|4
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 793 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹331.1 & ₹321.25 yesterday to end at ₹325. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.