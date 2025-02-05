Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 283.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 285.75 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 279.15 and closed at 283.90, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of 286.35 and a low of 272.30. The company's market capitalization stands at 263,951.10 crore. Over the past year, Power Grid's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 366.20 and a low of 257.75, with a trading volume of 634,899 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12386 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 634 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹283.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 286.35 & 272.30 yesterday to end at 285.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

