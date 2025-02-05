Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹279.15 and closed at ₹283.90, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹286.35 and a low of ₹272.30. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹263,951.10 crore. Over the past year, Power Grid's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹366.20 and a low of ₹257.75, with a trading volume of 634,899 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 634 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹286.35 & ₹272.30 yesterday to end at ₹285.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend