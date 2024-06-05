Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹297.95 and closed at ₹295.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹297.95, while the lowest was ₹279.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹269,671.01 crore. The 52-week high was ₹346.9, and the low was ₹175.84. The BSE volume for the day was 194,101 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The volume of Power Grid traded until 10 AM is 15.83% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹282.05, a decrease of 4.68%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid touched a high of 321.5 & a low of 310.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|322.65
|Support 1
|312.0
|Resistance 2
|327.4
|Support 2
|306.1
|Resistance 3
|333.3
|Support 3
|301.35
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Power Grid has dropped by 4.71% today to reach ₹281.95, in line with the decline in its industry peers. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing a decrease in their stock prices today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.35% and -0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|663.1
|-60.75
|-8.39
|896.75
|230.95
|255753.69
|Adani Green Energy
|1635.3
|-11.1
|-0.67
|2173.65
|816.0
|259036.83
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|281.95
|-13.95
|-4.71
|346.9
|175.84
|262230.42
|Tata Power
|398.8
|-0.8
|-0.2
|464.3
|214.25
|127496.03
|Adani Energy Solutions
|898.3
|-79.35
|-8.12
|1250.0
|686.9
|100204.71
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Power Grid indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹297.95 & ₹279.55 yesterday to end at ₹295.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.