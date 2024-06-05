Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -2.01 %. The stock closed at 295.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 289.95 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at 297.95 and closed at 295.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 297.95, while the lowest was 279.55. The market capitalization stood at 269,671.01 crore. The 52-week high was 346.9, and the low was 175.84. The BSE volume for the day was 194,101 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:45 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -15.83% lower than yesterday

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The volume of Power Grid traded until 10 AM is 15.83% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 282.05, a decrease of 4.68%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

05 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid touched a high of 321.5 & a low of 310.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1322.65Support 1312.0
Resistance 2327.4Support 2306.1
Resistance 3333.3Support 3301.35
05 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Power Grid has dropped by 4.71% today to reach 281.95, in line with the decline in its industry peers. Companies like Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing a decrease in their stock prices today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.35% and -0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power663.1-60.75-8.39896.75230.95255753.69
Adani Green Energy1635.3-11.1-0.672173.65816.0259036.83
Power Grid Corporation Of India281.95-13.95-4.71346.9175.84262230.42
Tata Power398.8-0.8-0.2464.3214.25127496.03
Adani Energy Solutions898.3-79.35-8.121250.0686.9100204.71
05 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -3.61%; Futures open interest increased by 432.0%

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Power Grid indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

05 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹295.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 297.95 & 279.55 yesterday to end at 295.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

