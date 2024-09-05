Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹332.85 and closed at ₹334.60, reaching a high of ₹334.65 and a low of ₹331.70. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹309,617.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹362.30 and a low of ₹188.18. The BSE reported a trading volume of 65,578 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 3.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 65 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹334.65 & ₹331.7 yesterday to end at ₹332.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.