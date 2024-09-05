Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 334.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 332.9 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 332.85 and closed at 334.60, reaching a high of 334.65 and a low of 331.70. The company's market capitalization stood at 309,617.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 362.30 and a low of 188.18. The BSE reported a trading volume of 65,578 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 3.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 217.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4456
    Buy6667
    Hold2221
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell1112
05 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11010 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 65 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹334.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 334.65 & 331.7 yesterday to end at 332.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.