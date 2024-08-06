Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.19 %. The stock closed at 358 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at 351.1 and closed at 358 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 354.95, while the low was 341.5. The market capitalization stands at 319010.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 362.3, and the low is 179.81. The BSE volume for the day was 340095 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15174 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 340 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹358 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 354.95 & 341.5 yesterday to end at 343. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

