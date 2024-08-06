Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹351.1 and closed at ₹358 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹354.95, while the low was ₹341.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹319010.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹362.3, and the low is ₹179.81. The BSE volume for the day was 340095 shares.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 340 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹354.95 & ₹341.5 yesterday to end at ₹343. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.