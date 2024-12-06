Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 325 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.6 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 325.45 and closed at 325, with a high of 330.2 and a low of 319.6. The company's market capitalization stood at 305,385.3 crore. Over the past year, Power Grid reached a 52-week high of 366.2 and a low of 211.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 379,019 shares for the day, reflecting investor activity in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:19:11 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.05%, currently trading at 328.45. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have appreciated by 46.32%, reaching 328.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, now standing at 24,708.40 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.59%
3 Months-0.35%
6 Months9.29%
YTD38.43%
1 Year46.32%
06 Dec 2024, 08:47:39 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1333.45Support 1322.55
Resistance 2337.4Support 2315.6
Resistance 3344.35Support 3311.65
06 Dec 2024, 08:35:23 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 9.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 232.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 426.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7744
    Buy6656
    Hold2232
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell1111
06 Dec 2024, 08:20:44 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18329 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 379 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:01:11 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹325 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 330.2 & 319.6 yesterday to end at 328.6. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

