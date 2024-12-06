Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹325.45 and closed at ₹325, with a high of ₹330.2 and a low of ₹319.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹305,385.3 crore. Over the past year, Power Grid reached a 52-week high of ₹366.2 and a low of ₹211.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 379,019 shares for the day, reflecting investor activity in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.05%, currently trading at ₹328.45. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have appreciated by 46.32%, reaching ₹328.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, now standing at 24,708.40 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.59%
|3 Months
|-0.35%
|6 Months
|9.29%
|YTD
|38.43%
|1 Year
|46.32%
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|333.45
|Support 1
|322.55
|Resistance 2
|337.4
|Support 2
|315.6
|Resistance 3
|344.35
|Support 3
|311.65
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 9.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹232.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹426.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|4
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 379 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹330.2 & ₹319.6 yesterday to end at ₹328.6. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.