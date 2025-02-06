Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹286.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹285.75. The stock reached a high of ₹290.70 and dipped to a low of ₹284.35. With a market capitalization of ₹265,113.27 crore, the stock is well-positioned within its 52-week range, which stands at a high of ₹366.20 and a low of ₹257.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 273,443 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|289.15
|Support 1
|282.95
|Resistance 2
|293.05
|Support 2
|280.65
|Resistance 3
|295.35
|Support 3
|276.75
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 26.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹234.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹426.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 273 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹290.70 & ₹284.35 yesterday to end at ₹285.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend