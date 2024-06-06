Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹304.2 and closed at ₹298.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹311.4, while the low was ₹301.15. The market capitalization of Power Grid was ₹288923.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹346.9 and the 52-week low is ₹175.84. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 470716.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between 309.2 and 303.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 303.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 309.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹311.4 & ₹301.15 yesterday to end at ₹298.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.