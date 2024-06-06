Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 3.95 %. The stock closed at 298.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.55 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at 304.2 and closed at 298.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 311.4, while the low was 301.15. The market capitalization of Power Grid was 288923.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 346.9 and the 52-week low is 175.84. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 470716.

06 Jun 2024, 11:37 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been fluctuating between 309.2 and 303.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 303.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 309.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

06 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹298.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 311.4 & 301.15 yesterday to end at 298.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

