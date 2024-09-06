Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 332.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 330.95 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at 333.2 and closed slightly lower at 332.8. The stock reached a high of 334.35 and a low of 329.9. With a market capitalization of 307,803.48 crore, Power Grid's 52-week high stands at 362.3, while the 52-week low is 188.18. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 420,400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1333.12Support 1329.27
Resistance 2335.63Support 2327.93
Resistance 3336.97Support 3325.42
06 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 3.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 217.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4456
    Buy6667
    Hold2221
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell1112
06 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11087 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 420 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹332.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 334.35 & 329.9 yesterday to end at 330.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

