Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at ₹333.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹332.8. The stock reached a high of ₹334.35 and a low of ₹329.9. With a market capitalization of ₹307,803.48 crore, Power Grid's 52-week high stands at ₹362.3, while the 52-week low is ₹188.18. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 420,400 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|333.12
|Support 1
|329.27
|Resistance 2
|335.63
|Support 2
|327.93
|Resistance 3
|336.97
|Support 3
|325.42
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 3.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 420 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹334.35 & ₹329.9 yesterday to end at ₹330.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.