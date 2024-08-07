Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Power Grid opened at ₹341, closed at ₹342.8 with a high of ₹350.8 and a low of ₹339.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹317057.45 crore. The 52-week high was ₹362.3 and the low was ₹179.81. The BSE volume for the day was 357,684 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|347.52
|Support 1
|335.97
|Resistance 2
|354.93
|Support 2
|331.83
|Resistance 3
|359.07
|Support 3
|324.42
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 2.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 357 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹350.8 & ₹339.3 yesterday to end at ₹340.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.