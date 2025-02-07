Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹285.30 and closed slightly lower at ₹285.15. The stock experienced a high of ₹290.80 and a low of ₹279.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹261,487.31 crore, Power Grid’s shares had a trading volume of 346,675 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹366.20, while the low is ₹257.75.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 3.43%, currently trading at ₹271.60. Over the past year, Power Grid shares have seen a price increase of 2.42%, reaching ₹271.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.05%
|3 Months
|-8.17%
|6 Months
|-17.21%
|YTD
|-8.07%
|1 Year
|2.42%
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|288.02
|Support 1
|276.82
|Resistance 2
|295.08
|Support 2
|272.68
|Resistance 3
|299.22
|Support 3
|265.62
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 23.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹234.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹396.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|7
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13231 k
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹285.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹290.80 & ₹279.80 yesterday to end at ₹281.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend