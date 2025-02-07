Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 285.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281.25 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 285.30 and closed slightly lower at 285.15. The stock experienced a high of 290.80 and a low of 279.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 261,487.31 crore, Power Grid’s shares had a trading volume of 346,675 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock's 52-week high stands at 366.20, while the low is 257.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 3.43%, currently trading at 271.60. Over the past year, Power Grid shares have seen a price increase of 2.42%, reaching 271.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.05%
3 Months-8.17%
6 Months-17.21%
YTD-8.07%
1 Year2.42%
07 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1288.02Support 1276.82
Resistance 2295.08Support 2272.68
Resistance 3299.22Support 3265.62
07 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 346.0, 23.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 234.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 396.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8774
    Buy6665
    Hold1223
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell1111
07 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13231 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹285.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 290.80 & 279.80 yesterday to end at 281.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.