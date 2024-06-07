Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 300.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 302.75 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : The Power Grid stock opened at 299.65 and closed at 300.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 303.3 and the low was 296.8. The market capitalization stood at 281,575.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 346.9 and the 52-week low was 175.84. The BSE volume for the day was 434,704 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:38 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid reached a peak of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 303.63 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:23 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹300.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 303.3 & 296.8 yesterday to end at 300.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

