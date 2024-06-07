Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : The Power Grid stock opened at ₹299.65 and closed at ₹300.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹303.3 and the low was ₹296.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹281,575.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹346.9 and the 52-week low was ₹175.84. The BSE volume for the day was 434,704 shares traded.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹303.3 & ₹296.8 yesterday to end at ₹300.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.