Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Plunges in Trading

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹343.05 and closed at ₹340.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹352.5, while the low was ₹343.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹327474.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹362.3 and the 52-week low was ₹179.81. The BSE volume for the day was 432477 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at ₹347.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹346.15 and ₹355.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹346.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 355.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Grid has increased by 0.95% and is currently trading at ₹355.45. Over the past year, Power Grid shares have surged by 94.37% to reach ₹355.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to reach 24297.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.11%
|3 Months
|7.77%
|6 Months
|31.39%
|YTD
|48.42%
|1 Year
|94.37%
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|355.3
|Support 1
|346.15
|Resistance 2
|358.5
|Support 2
|340.2
|Resistance 3
|364.45
|Support 3
|337.0
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 5.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 432 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹352.5 & ₹343.05 yesterday to end at ₹352.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend