Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Plunges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 352.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 347.65 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at 343.05 and closed at 340.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 352.5, while the low was 343.05. The market capitalization stood at 327474.13 crore. The 52-week high was 362.3 and the 52-week low was 179.81. The BSE volume for the day was 432477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:31 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹347.65, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹352.1

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at 347.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 346.15 and 355.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 346.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 355.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Grid has increased by 0.95% and is currently trading at 355.45. Over the past year, Power Grid shares have surged by 94.37% to reach 355.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to reach 24297.50 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.11%
3 Months7.77%
6 Months31.39%
YTD48.42%
1 Year94.37%
08 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1355.3Support 1346.15
Resistance 2358.5Support 2340.2
Resistance 3364.45Support 3337.0
08 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 331.0, 5.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 217.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy6665
    Hold2202
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell1121
08 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15562 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 432 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹340.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 352.5 & 343.05 yesterday to end at 352.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.