Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹355.45 and closed at ₹352.1 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹355.45, while the lowest was ₹341.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹318,499.05 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹362.3 and a low of ₹179.81. The BSE volume for the day was 375,508 shares traded.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 3.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 375 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹355.45 & ₹341.3 yesterday to end at ₹342.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.