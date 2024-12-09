Explore
Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge with Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge with Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 328.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.7 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at 326.95 and closed at 328.60. The stock reached a high of 332.65 and a low of 326.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 305,896.9 crore, the company continues to perform within a 52-week range of 211.70 to 366.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 944,762 shares for Power Grid.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:32:53 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹329.7, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹328.95

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at 329.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 326.22 and 332.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 326.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 332.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:15:55 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.56%, currently trading at 327.10. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have increased by 43.00%, reaching 327.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.15%
3 Months-0.91%
6 Months6.32%
YTD38.66%
1 Year43.0%
09 Dec 2024, 08:47:08 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1332.27Support 1326.22
Resistance 2335.53Support 2323.43
Resistance 3338.32Support 3320.17
09 Dec 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 9.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 232.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 426.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7744
    Buy6656
    Hold2232
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell1111
09 Dec 2024, 08:18:39 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18246 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 944 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:01:47 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹328.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 332.65 & 326.8 yesterday to end at 329.1. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.

