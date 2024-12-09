Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge with Positive Trading Day

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at ₹326.95 and closed at ₹328.60. The stock reached a high of ₹332.65 and a low of ₹326.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹305,896.9 crore, the company continues to perform within a 52-week range of ₹211.70 to ₹366.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 944,762 shares for Power Grid.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹329.7, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹328.95
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at ₹329.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹326.22 and ₹332.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹326.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 332.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.56%, currently trading at ₹327.10. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have increased by 43.00%, reaching ₹327.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.15%
|3 Months
|-0.91%
|6 Months
|6.32%
|YTD
|38.66%
|1 Year
|43.0%
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|332.27
|Support 1
|326.22
|Resistance 2
|335.53
|Support 2
|323.43
|Resistance 3
|338.32
|Support 3
|320.17
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 9.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹232.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹426.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|4
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18246 k
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 944 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹328.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹332.65 & ₹326.8 yesterday to end at ₹329.1. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.