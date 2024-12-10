Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 328.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.1 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation's stock opened at 328.25 and closed slightly higher at 328.95. The stock reached a high of 330.6 and a low of 326.85 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 306,082.9 crores, with a 52-week high of 366.2 and a low of 211.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 621,733 shares for Power Grid.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 9.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 232.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 426.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7744
    Buy6656
    Hold2232
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell1111
10 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18008 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 621 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹328.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 330.6 & 326.85 yesterday to end at 329.1. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.

