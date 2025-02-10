Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 281.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 278.30 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 277 and closed at 281.25, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 281.90 and a low of 270.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 258,835.77 crore, with a 52-week high of 366.20 and a low of 257.75. The BSE volume recorded was 373,061 shares, indicating active trading.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.73Support 1271.83
Resistance 2288.77Support 2264.97
Resistance 3295.63Support 3259.93
10 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 346.0, 24.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 234.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 396.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8777
    Buy6664
    Hold1222
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell1111
10 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13095 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 373 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹281.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 281.90 & 270.05 yesterday to end at 278.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

