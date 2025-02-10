Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 281.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 278.30 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.