Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹277 and closed at ₹281.25, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹281.90 and a low of ₹270.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹258,835.77 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹366.20 and a low of ₹257.75. The BSE volume recorded was 373,061 shares, indicating active trading.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.73
|Support 1
|271.83
|Resistance 2
|288.77
|Support 2
|264.97
|Resistance 3
|295.63
|Support 3
|259.93
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 24.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹234.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹396.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 373 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹281.90 & ₹270.05 yesterday to end at ₹278.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend