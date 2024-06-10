Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹299.65 and closed at ₹300.5. The high for the day was ₹310.5 and the low was ₹296.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹287,714.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹346.9 and the 52-week low was ₹175.84. The BSE volume for the day was 2,045,162 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|313.83
|Support 1
|299.98
|Resistance 2
|319.17
|Support 2
|291.47
|Resistance 3
|327.68
|Support 3
|286.13
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹285.0, 7.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹355.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹310.5 & ₹296.8 yesterday to end at ₹300.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.