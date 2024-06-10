Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 2.95 %. The stock closed at 300.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.35 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Grid's stock opened at 299.65 and closed at 300.5. The high for the day was 310.5 and the low was 296.8. The market capitalization stood at 287,714.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 346.9 and the 52-week low was 175.84. The BSE volume for the day was 2,045,162 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1313.83Support 1299.98
Resistance 2319.17Support 2291.47
Resistance 3327.68Support 3286.13
10 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 285.0, 7.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 355.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy7754
    Hold1122
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell2211
10 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22001 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

10 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹300.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 310.5 & 296.8 yesterday to end at 300.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.