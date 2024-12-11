Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 329.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 327.85 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 332 and closed at 329.1, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 332 and a low of 325.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 304,966.8 crore, the company remains within a 52-week range of 222.75 to 366.2. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 323,218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1331.48Support 1324.98
Resistance 2334.92Support 2321.92
Resistance 3337.98Support 3318.48
11 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 9.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 232.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 426.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7744
    Buy6656
    Hold2232
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell1111
11 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17961 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 323 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹329.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 332 & 325.35 yesterday to end at 327.85. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

