Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹332 and closed at ₹329.1, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹332 and a low of ₹325.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹304,966.8 crore, the company remains within a 52-week range of ₹222.75 to ₹366.2. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 323,218 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|331.48
|Support 1
|324.98
|Resistance 2
|334.92
|Support 2
|321.92
|Resistance 3
|337.98
|Support 3
|318.48
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 9.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹232.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹426.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|4
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 323 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹332 & ₹325.35 yesterday to end at ₹327.85. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.