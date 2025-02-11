Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -3.45 %. The stock closed at 278.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.70 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 275.95 and closed at 278.30, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 275.95 and a low of 268.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 249,819.16 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, having a high of 366.20 and a low of 257.75. The BSE recorded a volume of 309,214 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13128 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹278.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 275.95 & 268.10 yesterday to end at 268.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.