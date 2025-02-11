Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹275.95 and closed at ₹278.30, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹275.95 and a low of ₹268.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹249,819.16 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹366.20 and a low of ₹257.75. The BSE recorded a volume of 309,214 shares traded.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹275.95 & ₹268.10 yesterday to end at ₹268.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend