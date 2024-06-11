Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Power Grid opened at ₹317.5 and closed at ₹315.75. The stock reached a high of ₹319.35 and a low of ₹315.5. The market capitalization of Power Grid was ₹294,503.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹346.9 and the 52-week low was ₹177.6. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 114,307 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹317.2, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹315.75
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at ₹317.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹310.45 and ₹322.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹310.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 322.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Today, Power Grid's stock price rose by 0.52% to reach ₹317.4, outperforming its peers. Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions saw a decrease in their share prices, while Tata Power's stock price increased. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.3% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|764.35
|-5.5
|-0.71
|896.75
|230.95
|294805.21
|Adani Green Energy
|1870.2
|-17.1
|-0.91
|2173.65
|816.0
|296245.75
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|317.4
|1.65
|0.52
|346.9
|177.6
|295201.04
|Tata Power
|449.6
|1.7
|0.38
|464.3
|215.65
|143736.75
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1021.85
|-4.0
|-0.39
|1250.0
|686.9
|113986.62
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹285.0, 9.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹355.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -67.35% lower than yesterday
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The Power Grid volume traded by 10 AM is down by 67.35% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹317.45, a decrease of 0.54%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid touched a high of 317.6 & a low of 315.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|317.95
|Support 1
|315.5
|Resistance 2
|319.0
|Support 2
|314.1
|Resistance 3
|320.4
|Support 3
|313.05
Power Grid Share Price Today Live:
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Today, Power Grid's stock price rose by 0.38% to reach ₹316.95, while its counterparts are experiencing varying trends. Among them, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions are declining, whereas Tata Power is witnessing an upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight changes, with Nifty down by 0.04% and Sensex remaining unchanged at 0%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Power
|764.05
|-5.8
|-0.75
|896.75
|230.95
|294689.5
|Adani Green Energy
|1875.45
|-11.85
|-0.63
|2173.65
|816.0
|297077.37
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|316.95
|1.2
|0.38
|346.9
|177.6
|294782.52
|Tata Power
|451.25
|3.35
|0.75
|464.3
|215.65
|144264.26
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1024.4
|-1.45
|-0.14
|1250.0
|686.9
|114271.07
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 80.8%
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Power Grid indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹315.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹319.35 & ₹315.5 yesterday to end at ₹315.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend