Tue Jun 11 2024 11:18:42
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 315.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.2 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Power Grid opened at 317.5 and closed at 315.75. The stock reached a high of 319.35 and a low of 315.5. The market capitalization of Power Grid was 294,503.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 346.9 and the 52-week low was 177.6. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 114,307 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:23:29 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹317.2, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹315.75

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at 317.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 310.45 and 322.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 310.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 322.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:10:06 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Today, Power Grid's stock price rose by 0.52% to reach 317.4, outperforming its peers. Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions saw a decrease in their share prices, while Tata Power's stock price increased. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.3% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Power764.35-5.5-0.71896.75230.95294805.21
Adani Green Energy1870.2-17.1-0.912173.65816.0296245.75
Power Grid Corporation Of India317.41.650.52346.9177.6295201.04
Tata Power449.61.70.38464.3215.65143736.75
Adani Energy Solutions1021.85-4.0-0.391250.0686.9113986.62
11 Jun 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 285.0, 9.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 355.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy7754
    Hold1122
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell2211
11 Jun 2024, 10:48:22 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -67.35% lower than yesterday

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The Power Grid volume traded by 10 AM is down by 67.35% compared to yesterday, with the price at 317.45, a decrease of 0.54%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:33:02 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid touched a high of 317.6 & a low of 315.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1317.95Support 1315.5
Resistance 2319.0Support 2314.1
Resistance 3320.4Support 3313.05
11 Jun 2024, 10:15:27 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:58:30 AM IST

11 Jun 2024, 09:44:06 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 80.8%

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Power Grid indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:32:43 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹315.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 319.35 & 315.5 yesterday to end at 315.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

