Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 342.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.1 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 348.4 and closed at 342.45, experiencing a high of 348.85 and a low of 344.45. The company's market capitalization stood at 321,893.77 crore. The stock traded a total volume of 292,840 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low for Power Grid are 362.3 and 179.81, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1348.53Support 1343.88
Resistance 2351.07Support 2341.77
Resistance 3353.18Support 3339.23
12 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 331.0, 4.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 217.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy6665
    Hold2202
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell1121
12 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15591 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 292 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹342.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 348.85 & 344.45 yesterday to end at 346.1. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.