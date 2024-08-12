Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹348.4 and closed at ₹342.45, experiencing a high of ₹348.85 and a low of ₹344.45. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹321,893.77 crore. The stock traded a total volume of 292,840 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low for Power Grid are ₹362.3 and ₹179.81, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|348.53
|Support 1
|343.88
|Resistance 2
|351.07
|Support 2
|341.77
|Resistance 3
|353.18
|Support 3
|339.23
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 4.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 292 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹348.85 & ₹344.45 yesterday to end at ₹346.1. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.