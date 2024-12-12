Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at ₹327.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹327.85. The stock reached a high of ₹329 and a low of ₹327. With a market capitalization of ₹304,641.3 crore, the company remains within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹366.2 and a low of ₹222.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 65,231 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹327.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹329 & ₹327 yesterday to end at ₹327.5. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.