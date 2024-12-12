Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 327.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 327.5 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at 327.35 and closed slightly higher at 327.85. The stock reached a high of 329 and a low of 327. With a market capitalization of 304,641.3 crore, the company remains within its 52-week range, having a high of 366.2 and a low of 222.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 65,231 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹327.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 329 & 327 yesterday to end at 327.5. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.