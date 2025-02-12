Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹268.50 and closed slightly higher at ₹268.70. The stock reached a high of ₹268.85 and a low of ₹260 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹243,125.09 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹366.20 and a low of ₹257.75, with a trading volume of 498,066 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has increased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹261.90. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have seen a gain of 0.71%, reaching ₹261.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.04%
|3 Months
|-10.21%
|6 Months
|-19.61%
|YTD
|-9.9%
|1 Year
|0.71%
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.8
|Support 1
|258.0
|Resistance 2
|272.2
|Support 2
|254.6
|Resistance 3
|275.6
|Support 3
|249.2
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹342.0, 30.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹234.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹396.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13638 k
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 498 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹268.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹268.85 & ₹260 yesterday to end at ₹261.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend