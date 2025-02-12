Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -2.68 %. The stock closed at 268.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261.50 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 268.50 and closed slightly higher at 268.70. The stock reached a high of 268.85 and a low of 260 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 243,125.09 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 366.20 and a low of 257.75, with a trading volume of 498,066 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:17:46 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has increased by 0.15%, currently trading at 261.90. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have seen a gain of 0.71%, reaching 261.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.04%
3 Months-10.21%
6 Months-19.61%
YTD-9.9%
1 Year0.71%
12 Feb 2025, 08:45:33 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1266.8Support 1258.0
Resistance 2272.2Support 2254.6
Resistance 3275.6Support 3249.2
12 Feb 2025, 08:31:39 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 342.0, 30.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 234.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 396.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8777
    Buy6664
    Hold1222
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell1111
12 Feb 2025, 08:16:02 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13638 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 498 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:01:07 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹268.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 268.85 & 260 yesterday to end at 261.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

