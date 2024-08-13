Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's open price was ₹343.95 and it closed at ₹346.1. The stock reached a high of ₹343.95 and a low of ₹339.55 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹317,289.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹362.3 and ₹179.81, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 238,300 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid's share price has decreased by 0.04% and is currently trading at ₹341.00. Over the past year, Power Grid's share price has increased by 86.19% to ₹341.00. In the same one-year period, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|1.68%
|6 Months
|26.21%
|YTD
|43.82%
|1 Year
|86.19%
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|343.6
|Support 1
|339.3
|Resistance 2
|345.85
|Support 2
|337.25
|Resistance 3
|347.9
|Support 3
|335.0
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 2.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15612 k
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 238 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹346.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹343.95 & ₹339.55 yesterday to end at ₹341.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.