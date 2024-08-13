Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 13 2024 09:23:59
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,622.90 -2.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.40 0.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.70 0.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 342.30 0.34%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 402.95 0.65%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 346.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341.15 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's open price was 343.95 and it closed at 346.1. The stock reached a high of 343.95 and a low of 339.55 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 317,289.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were 362.3 and 179.81, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 238,300 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:21:32 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid's share price has decreased by 0.04% and is currently trading at 341.00. Over the past year, Power Grid's share price has increased by 86.19% to 341.00. In the same one-year period, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months1.68%
6 Months26.21%
YTD43.82%
1 Year86.19%
13 Aug 2024, 09:04:08 AM IST

Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, JSW Steel, HUDCO, Orchid Pharma, Power Grid Corp

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, August 13:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-vodafone-idea-irctc-jsw-steel-hudco-orchid-pharma-power-grid-corp-11723518091230.html

13 Aug 2024, 08:50:26 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1343.6Support 1339.3
Resistance 2345.85Support 2337.25
Resistance 3347.9Support 3335.0
13 Aug 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 331.0, 2.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 217.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy6665
    Hold2202
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell1121
13 Aug 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15612 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 238 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:04:18 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹346.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 343.95 & 339.55 yesterday to end at 341.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue