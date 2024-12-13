Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹327.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹327.50. The stock experienced a high of ₹329.90 and a low of ₹326. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹306,175.9 crore. Over the past year, Power Grid reached a 52-week high of ₹366.20 and a low of ₹222.75, with a trading volume of 1,545,990 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 9.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹232.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹426.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|4
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1545 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹329.9 & ₹326 yesterday to end at ₹329.35. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.