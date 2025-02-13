Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 257.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.10 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at 261.45 and closed slightly higher at 261.50. The stock reached a high of 262.10 and dipped to a low of 254. With a market capitalization of 239,220.21 crore, Power Grid's performance reflects its volatility, trading within a 52-week range of 257.75 to 366.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 910,303 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:41:36 AM IST

Power Grid Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.29%; Futures open interest increased by 0.35%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Power Grid suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

13 Feb 2025, 09:33:07 AM IST

Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹258.10, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹257.30

Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at 258.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 253.43 and 261.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 253.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 261.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:17:07 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.08%, currently trading at 257.10. Over the past year, however, Power Grid's shares have increased by 0.71%, maintaining the price at 257.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.04%
3 Months-10.21%
6 Months-19.61%
YTD-9.9%
1 Year0.71%
13 Feb 2025, 08:48:44 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1261.53Support 1253.43
Resistance 2265.87Support 2249.67
Resistance 3269.63Support 3245.33
13 Feb 2025, 08:34:22 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 342.0, 32.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 234.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 396.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8777
    Buy6665
    Hold1222
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell1111
13 Feb 2025, 08:20:13 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13976 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 910 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:04:47 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹261.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 262.10 & 254 yesterday to end at 257.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

