Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at ₹261.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹261.50. The stock reached a high of ₹262.10 and dipped to a low of ₹254. With a market capitalization of ₹239,220.21 crore, Power Grid's performance reflects its volatility, trading within a 52-week range of ₹257.75 to ₹366.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 910,303 shares.
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Power Grid suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at ₹258.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹253.43 and ₹261.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹253.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 261.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.08%, currently trading at ₹257.10. Over the past year, however, Power Grid's shares have increased by 0.71%, maintaining the price at ₹257.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.04%
|3 Months
|-10.21%
|6 Months
|-19.61%
|YTD
|-9.9%
|1 Year
|0.71%
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|261.53
|Support 1
|253.43
|Resistance 2
|265.87
|Support 2
|249.67
|Resistance 3
|269.63
|Support 3
|245.33
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹342.0, 32.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹234.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹396.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 910 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹262.10 & ₹254 yesterday to end at ₹257.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend