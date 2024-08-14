Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 341.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 336.7 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at 338 and closed at 341.15. The stock reached a high of 342.5 and a low of 335.2, with a total market capitalization of 313,151.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 362.3 and 180, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 288,207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15868 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 288 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹341.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 342.5 & 335.2 yesterday to end at 336.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

