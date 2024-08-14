Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at ₹338 and closed at ₹341.15. The stock reached a high of ₹342.5 and a low of ₹335.2, with a total market capitalization of ₹313,151.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹362.3 and ₹180, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 288,207 shares.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 288 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹342.5 & ₹335.2 yesterday to end at ₹336.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.