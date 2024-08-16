Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Surge Amid Positive Market Performance
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Surge Amid Positive Market Performance

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 333.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.5 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 336.3 and closed slightly higher at 336.7. The stock's high was 338.15, while the low was 332.55. The company's market capitalization stands at 310,128.51 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 362.3 and a low of 180. The BSE volume for the day was 106,316 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:30:55 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹335.5, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹333.45

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at 335.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 331.22 and 337.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 331.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 337.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:18:40 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid's share price has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at 333.10. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 81.87% to reach 333.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.27%
3 Months-2.27%
6 Months21.87%
YTD40.6%
1 Year81.87%
16 Aug 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.07Support 1331.22
Resistance 2340.63Support 2328.93
Resistance 3342.92Support 3325.37
16 Aug 2024, 08:36:01 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 331.0, 0.73% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 217.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy6665
    Hold2202
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell1121
16 Aug 2024, 08:19:50 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15910 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 106 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:02:44 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹336.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 338.15 & 332.55 yesterday to end at 333.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

