Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Surge Amid Positive Market Performance

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹336.3 and closed slightly higher at ₹336.7. The stock's high was ₹338.15, while the low was ₹332.55. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹310,128.51 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹362.3 and a low of ₹180. The BSE volume for the day was 106,316 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at ₹335.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹331.22 and ₹337.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹331.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 337.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid's share price has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at ₹333.10. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 81.87% to reach ₹333.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.27%
|3 Months
|-2.27%
|6 Months
|21.87%
|YTD
|40.6%
|1 Year
|81.87%
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.07
|Support 1
|331.22
|Resistance 2
|340.63
|Support 2
|328.93
|Resistance 3
|342.92
|Support 3
|325.37
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 0.73% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 106 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹338.15 & ₹332.55 yesterday to end at ₹333.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.