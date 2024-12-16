Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹331.75 and closed at ₹329, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹334.4 and a low of ₹325.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹310,500.7 crore, with a trading volume of 428,289 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹366.2 and a low of ₹222.75.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.25
|Support 1
|328.0
|Resistance 2
|340.4
|Support 2
|321.9
|Resistance 3
|346.5
|Support 3
|318.75
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 7.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹232.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹426.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 428 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹334.4 & ₹325.1 yesterday to end at ₹334. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend