Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 329 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 331.75 and closed at 329, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of 334.4 and a low of 325.1. The market capitalization stood at 310,500.7 crore, with a trading volume of 428,289 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 366.2 and a low of 222.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.25Support 1328.0
Resistance 2340.4Support 2321.9
Resistance 3346.5Support 3318.75
16 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 7.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 232.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 426.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7774
    Buy6656
    Hold2222
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell1111
16 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17136 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 428 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹329 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 334.4 & 325.1 yesterday to end at 334. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

