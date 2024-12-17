Explore
Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 334.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.4 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at 334.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 336.2 and a low of 331.2, with a trading volume of 304,619 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 311,570.2 crore. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have experienced a 52-week high of 366.2 and a low of 222.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:33:09 AM IST

Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹335.4, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹334.8

Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at 335.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 332.28 and 336.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 332.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 336.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:15:55 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has increased by 0.09%, currently trading at 335.10. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have risen by 41.14%, reaching 335.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, climbing to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.79%
3 Months0.54%
6 Months4.2%
YTD41.23%
1 Year41.14%
17 Dec 2024, 08:48:12 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1336.93Support 1332.28
Resistance 2338.92Support 2329.62
Resistance 3341.58Support 3327.63
17 Dec 2024, 08:34:51 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 7.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 232.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 426.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7774
    Buy6656
    Hold2222
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell1111
17 Dec 2024, 08:20:14 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17141 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 304 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:05:12 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹334 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 336.2 & 331.2 yesterday to end at 334.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

