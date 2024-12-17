Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at ₹334.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹336.2 and a low of ₹331.2, with a trading volume of 304,619 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹311,570.2 crore. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have experienced a 52-week high of ₹366.2 and a low of ₹222.75.
Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹335.4, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹334.8
Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at ₹335.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹332.28 and ₹336.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹332.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 336.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has increased by 0.09%, currently trading at ₹335.10. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have risen by 41.14%, reaching ₹335.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, climbing to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.79%
|3 Months
|0.54%
|6 Months
|4.2%
|YTD
|41.23%
|1 Year
|41.14%
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|336.93
|Support 1
|332.28
|Resistance 2
|338.92
|Support 2
|329.62
|Resistance 3
|341.58
|Support 3
|327.63
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 7.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹232.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹426.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17141 k
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 304 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹334 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹336.2 & ₹331.2 yesterday to end at ₹334.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend