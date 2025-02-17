Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹260.10 and closed at ₹259.10. The stock reached a high of ₹261.30 and a low of ₹254.70, reflecting some volatility. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹239,266.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹366.20 and a low of ₹254. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 178,706 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|260.98
|Support 1
|254.23
|Resistance 2
|264.62
|Support 2
|251.12
|Resistance 3
|267.73
|Support 3
|247.48
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹342.0, 32.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹234.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹396.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 178 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹261.30 & ₹254.70 yesterday to end at ₹257.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend