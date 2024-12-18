Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Dip as Market Faces Downturn

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹332.85 and closed at ₹334.8, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹335.5 and a low of ₹328.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹306,733.9 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹366.2 and above its 52-week low of ₹222.75. The BSE recorded a volume of 152,372 shares.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.24%; Futures open interest increased by 1.88%
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Power Grid indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid Corporation of India’s stock today recorded a low of ₹321 and a high of ₹329.3. This fluctuation indicates a range of movement within the trading day, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company.
Power Grid Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 2.34% higher than yesterday
Power Grid Live Updates: As of midnight, the volume of Power Grid traded has increased by 2.34% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at ₹321.65, reflecting a decrease of 2.53%. Volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price when assessing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable rise, whereas a downward price movement with elevated volume may signal a possible continuation of price declines.
Power Grid Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Power Grid Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 324.43 and 321.68 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 321.68 and sales near the hourly resistance level of 324.43. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
Power Grid Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|329.49
|10 Days
|328.78
|20 Days
|328.68
|50 Days
|326.27
|100 Days
|333.65
|300 Days
|318.32
Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid Short Term and Long Term Trends
Power Grid Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Power Grid share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹323.25, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹330
Power Grid Live Updates: The current market price of Power Grid has broken the first support of ₹326.32 & second support of ₹323.38 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹318.77. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹318.77 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 325.55 and 322.1 in the past hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 322.1 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 325.55. Please note that the information provided is based on data up to October 2023.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 0.26% higher than yesterday
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the traded volume for Power Grid is 0.26% higher compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹322.85, reflecting a decrease of 2.17%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by increased volume may indicate a lasting upward trend, while a downward price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹322.15, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹330
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Power Grid has broken the first support of ₹326.32 & second support of ₹323.38 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹318.77. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹318.77 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has dropped by 2.24% today, currently trading at ₹322.6, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like NTPC, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.45% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|345.05
|-4.2
|-1.2
|448.3
|293.3
|334583.46
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|322.6
|-7.4
|-2.24
|366.2
|222.75
|300037.36
|Adani Power
|520.85
|-4.05
|-0.77
|896.75
|430.85
|200888.72
|Adani Green Energy
|1120.7
|-22.1
|-1.93
|2173.65
|870.9
|177522.52
|Tata Power
|417.55
|-3.05
|-0.73
|494.85
|312.6
|133490.39
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 11.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹232.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹426.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.69% higher than yesterday
Power Grid Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Power Grid has increased by 27.69% compared to yesterday. The current price is ₹324.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.8%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Power Grid Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid touched a high of 326.2 & a low of 322.75 in the previous trading hour.
Power Grid Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.54%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%
Power Grid Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with increased open interest in Power Grid indicates the possibility of a price decline in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹324.75, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹330
Power Grid Live Updates: The current market price of Power Grid has broken the first support of ₹326.32 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹323.38. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹323.38 then there can be further negative price movement.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 1.06%, currently trading at ₹326.50. Over the past year, however, Power Grid's shares have appreciated by 42.25%, reaching ₹326.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.58%
|3 Months
|0.8%
|6 Months
|-0.6%
|YTD
|39.04%
|1 Year
|42.25%
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|333.87
|Support 1
|326.32
|Resistance 2
|338.48
|Support 2
|323.38
|Resistance 3
|341.42
|Support 3
|318.77
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17537 k
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 152 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹334.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹335.5 & ₹328.2 yesterday to end at ₹330. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.