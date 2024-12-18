Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Dip as Market Faces Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:16 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 330 per share. The stock is currently trading at 323.25 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 332.85 and closed at 334.8, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 335.5 and a low of 328.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 306,733.9 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 366.2 and above its 52-week low of 222.75. The BSE recorded a volume of 152,372 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:16 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.24%; Futures open interest increased by 1.88%

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Power Grid indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:02 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid Corporation of India’s stock today recorded a low of 321 and a high of 329.3. This fluctuation indicates a range of movement within the trading day, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company.

18 Dec 2024, 12:45 PM IST Power Grid Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 2.34% higher than yesterday

Power Grid Live Updates: As of midnight, the volume of Power Grid traded has increased by 2.34% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at 321.65, reflecting a decrease of 2.53%. Volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price when assessing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable rise, whereas a downward price movement with elevated volume may signal a possible continuation of price declines.

18 Dec 2024, 12:38 PM IST Power Grid Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 324.43 and 321.68 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 321.68 and sales near the hourly resistance level of 324.43. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1323.55Support 1322.2
Resistance 2324.3Support 2321.6
Resistance 3324.9Support 3320.85
18 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Power Grid Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days329.49
10 Days328.78
20 Days328.68
50 Days326.27
100 Days333.65
300 Days318.32
18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid Short Term and Long Term Trends

Power Grid Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Power Grid share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:19 PM IST Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹323.25, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹330

Power Grid Live Updates: The current market price of Power Grid has broken the first support of 326.32 & second support of 323.38 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 318.77. If the stock price breaks the final support of 318.77 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:55 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 325.55 and 322.1 in the past hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 322.1 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 325.55. Please note that the information provided is based on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1324.43Support 1321.68
Resistance 2325.87Support 2320.37
Resistance 3327.18Support 3318.93
18 Dec 2024, 11:54 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 0.26% higher than yesterday

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the traded volume for Power Grid is 0.26% higher compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 322.85, reflecting a decrease of 2.17%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by increased volume may indicate a lasting upward trend, while a downward price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:22 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹322.15, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹330

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Power Grid has broken the first support of 326.32 & second support of 323.38 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 318.77. If the stock price breaks the final support of 318.77 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:15 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has dropped by 2.24% today, currently trading at 322.6, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like NTPC, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.45% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC345.05-4.2-1.2448.3293.3334583.46
Power Grid Corporation Of India322.6-7.4-2.24366.2222.75300037.36
Adani Power520.85-4.05-0.77896.75430.85200888.72
Adani Green Energy1120.7-22.1-1.932173.65870.9177522.52
Tata Power417.55-3.05-0.73494.85312.6133490.39
18 Dec 2024, 11:02 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 11.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 232.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 426.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7774
    Buy6656
    Hold2222
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 10:45 AM IST Power Grid Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.69% higher than yesterday

Power Grid Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Power Grid has increased by 27.69% compared to yesterday. The current price is 324.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.8%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:37 AM IST Power Grid Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid touched a high of 326.2 & a low of 322.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1325.55Support 1322.1
Resistance 2327.6Support 2320.7
Resistance 3329.0Support 3318.65
18 Dec 2024, 10:11 AM IST Power Grid Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:56 AM IST Power Grid Live Updates: Stock Peers

Power Grid Live Updates: Today, Power Grid's share price has dropped by 1.73%, currently trading at 324.3, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including NTPC, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power, are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight changes, with Nifty down by 0.14% and Sensex down by 0.09%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC346.8-2.45-0.7448.3293.3336280.38
Power Grid Corporation Of India324.3-5.7-1.73366.2222.75301618.46
Adani Power524.3-0.6-0.11896.75430.85202219.36
Adani Green Energy1125.0-17.8-1.562173.65870.9178203.65
Tata Power417.65-2.95-0.7494.85312.6133522.36
18 Dec 2024, 09:45 AM IST Power Grid Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.54%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%

Power Grid Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with increased open interest in Power Grid indicates the possibility of a price decline in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹324.75, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹330

Power Grid Live Updates: The current market price of Power Grid has broken the first support of 326.32 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 323.38. If the stock price breaks the second support of 323.38 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 1.06%, currently trading at 326.50. Over the past year, however, Power Grid's shares have appreciated by 42.25%, reaching 326.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.58%
3 Months0.8%
6 Months-0.6%
YTD39.04%
1 Year42.25%
18 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1333.87Support 1326.32
Resistance 2338.48Support 2323.38
Resistance 3341.42Support 3318.77
18 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 9.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 232.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 426.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7774
    Buy6656
    Hold2222
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17537 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 152 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹334.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 335.5 & 328.2 yesterday to end at 330. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.