Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 2.25 %. The stock closed at 257.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.15 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 255.55 and closed at 257.35, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 263.70 and a low of 252.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of 244,659.15 crore, Power Grid's performance remains strong, though it is below its 52-week high of 366.20 and near its 52-week low of 254. The BSE volume stood at 258,116 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.48%, currently trading at 261.90. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have declined by 4.13%, reaching the same price of 261.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.05%
3 Months-14.16%
6 Months-22.66%
YTD-14.74%
1 Year-4.13%
18 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1267.3Support 1255.5
Resistance 2271.55Support 2247.95
Resistance 3279.1Support 3243.7
18 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 342.0, 29.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 234.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 396.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy6665
    Hold1122
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell1111
18 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13993 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 258 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹257.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 263.70 & 252.10 yesterday to end at 263.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.