Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹255.55 and closed at ₹257.35, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹263.70 and a low of ₹252.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹244,659.15 crore, Power Grid's performance remains strong, though it is below its 52-week high of ₹366.20 and near its 52-week low of ₹254. The BSE volume stood at 258,116 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹261.90. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have declined by 4.13%, reaching the same price of ₹261.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.05%
|3 Months
|-14.16%
|6 Months
|-22.66%
|YTD
|-14.74%
|1 Year
|-4.13%
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|267.3
|Support 1
|255.5
|Resistance 2
|271.55
|Support 2
|247.95
|Resistance 3
|279.1
|Support 3
|243.7
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹342.0, 29.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹234.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹396.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 258 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹263.70 & ₹252.10 yesterday to end at ₹263.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend