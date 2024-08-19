Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 333.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339.25 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 332.15 and closed at 333.45. The highest price during the day was 339.55, while the lowest was 330.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 315,522.86 crore. It has a 52-week high of 362.3 and a 52-week low of 180. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 606,291 shares for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15877 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 606 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹333.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 339.55 & 330.55 yesterday to end at 339.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

