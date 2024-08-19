Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹332.15 and closed at ₹333.45. The highest price during the day was ₹339.55, while the lowest was ₹330.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹315,522.86 crore. It has a 52-week high of ₹362.3 and a 52-week low of ₹180. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 606,291 shares for the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 606 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹339.55 & ₹330.55 yesterday to end at ₹339.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.