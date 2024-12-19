Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.56 %. The stock closed at 330 per share. The stock is currently trading at 321.55 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 325.25 and closed at 330, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 329.3 and a low of 320.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 299060.9 crore, the company's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 366.2 and low of 222.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 225,146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:01:02 AM IST

19 Dec 2024, 08:51:23 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1327.15Support 1318.7
Resistance 2332.35Support 2315.45
Resistance 3335.6Support 3310.25
19 Dec 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 11.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 232.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 426.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7774
    Buy6656
    Hold2222
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell1111
19 Dec 2024, 08:19:43 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17631 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 225 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:05:47 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹330 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 329.3 & 320.75 yesterday to end at 321.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

