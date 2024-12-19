Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹325.25 and closed at ₹330, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹329.3 and a low of ₹320.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹299060.9 crore, the company's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹366.2 and low of ₹222.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 225,146 shares.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|327.15
|Support 1
|318.7
|Resistance 2
|332.35
|Support 2
|315.45
|Resistance 3
|335.6
|Support 3
|310.25
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 11.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹232.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹426.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|4
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 225 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹329.3 & ₹320.75 yesterday to end at ₹321.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.