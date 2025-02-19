Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹264 and closed slightly lower at ₹263.15. The stock reached a high of ₹267.85 and a low of ₹260.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹248,006.19 crore, Power Grid's stock has a 52-week high of ₹366.20 and a low of ₹252.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 166,637 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹267.85 & ₹260.30 yesterday to end at ₹266.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend