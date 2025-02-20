Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹265.10 and closed at ₹266.75, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹268.50 and a low of ₹262.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹244,659.15 crore, Power Grid is performing within a 52-week range of ₹252.10 (low) to ₹366.20 (high). The BSE recorded a trading volume of 214,552 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.9
|Support 1
|260.7
|Resistance 2
|270.8
|Support 2
|258.4
|Resistance 3
|273.1
|Support 3
|254.5
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹342.0, 29.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹234.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹396.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹268.50 & ₹262.40 yesterday to end at ₹263.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend