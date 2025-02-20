Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2025, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 266.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.15 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 265.10 and closed at 266.75, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 268.50 and a low of 262.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of 244,659.15 crore, Power Grid is performing within a 52-week range of 252.10 (low) to 366.20 (high). The BSE recorded a trading volume of 214,552 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1266.9Support 1260.7
Resistance 2270.8Support 2258.4
Resistance 3273.1Support 3254.5
20 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 342.0, 29.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 234.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 396.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy6665
    Hold1122
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell1111
20 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14138 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹266.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 268.50 & 262.40 yesterday to end at 263.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.