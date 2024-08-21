Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹341.65 and closed at ₹340.25. The stock reached a high of ₹342.55 and a low of ₹338.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹316,917.95 crore. Power Grid's 52-week range spans from a high of ₹362.3 to a low of ₹181.09. The BSE volume for the day was 86,578 shares.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|342.5
|Support 1
|338.65
|Resistance 2
|344.5
|Support 2
|336.8
|Resistance 3
|346.35
|Support 3
|334.8
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 2.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹342.55 & ₹338.9 yesterday to end at ₹340.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.