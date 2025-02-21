Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 263.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.85 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 262.35 and closed slightly higher at 263.15. The stock reached a daily high of 266.50 and a low of 261.50. With a market capitalization of 247,169.43 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 166,456. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 366.20 and a low of 252.10, reflecting notable volatility in its recent performance.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at 265.45. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have seen a decline of 5.12%, reaching 265.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22,913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.55%
3 Months-16.93%
6 Months-20.43%
YTD-13.91%
1 Year-5.12%
21 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1267.67Support 1262.52
Resistance 2269.63Support 2259.33
Resistance 3272.82Support 3257.37
21 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 342.0, 28.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 234.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 396.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy6665
    Hold1122
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell1111
21 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14340 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 168 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹263.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 266.50 & 261.50 yesterday to end at 265.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

