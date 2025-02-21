Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹262.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹263.15. The stock reached a daily high of ₹266.50 and a low of ₹261.50. With a market capitalization of ₹247,169.43 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 166,456. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹366.20 and a low of ₹252.10, reflecting notable volatility in its recent performance.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹265.45. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have seen a decline of 5.12%, reaching ₹265.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22,913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.55%
|3 Months
|-16.93%
|6 Months
|-20.43%
|YTD
|-13.91%
|1 Year
|-5.12%
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|267.67
|Support 1
|262.52
|Resistance 2
|269.63
|Support 2
|259.33
|Resistance 3
|272.82
|Support 3
|257.37
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹342.0, 28.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹234.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹396.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 168 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹266.50 & ₹261.50 yesterday to end at ₹265.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend