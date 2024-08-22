Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹340.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹340.55. The stock reached a high of ₹340.9 and dipped to a low of ₹336.15. With a market capitalization of ₹313244.21 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹362.3 and a 52-week low of ₹181.09. The BSE trading volume for the day was 159,137 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 159 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹340.9 & ₹336.15 yesterday to end at ₹336.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.